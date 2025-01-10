Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya case: Hope emerges as Iran contacts family of slain Yemen man

NEW DELHI: There appears to be a ray of hope for Nimisha Priya, the Indian nurse on death row in strife-torn Yemen. It is reliably learnt that Iranian officials could contact the family of Talal Abdo Mahdi, her former business partner, for whose murder she has been sentenced to death, to seek pardon by offering blood money.

The 37-year-old nurse is currently imprisoned in Sana’a, the Yemeni capital, which is under the control of Iran-backed Houthis.

“It’s a relief of sorts. Iran officials could use their good offices with Houthis for the reach-out with family of the victim. Some cash has been arranged for blood money and talks are on to get the family on board to seek pardon, but we’re keeping our fingers crossed,” a source said. It is learnt that using an appropriate intermediary equivalent of Rs 30 lakh has been kept ready. “But the process can be anything between long-drawn and easy,” said the source.