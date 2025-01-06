No President nod for noose for Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya, clarifies Yemen embassy

NEW DELHI: The capital punishment handed to Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya by a Yemeni court has not been ratified by President Rashad al-Alimi, the embassy of the conflict-ridden West Asian country in New Delhi confirmed on Monday.

Meanwhile, Nimisha’s lawyer, Subhash Chandran, told this newspaper that neither he nor the family has received any information from Yemeni authorities and expressed hope that the Indian government would extend all necessary support to secure her release.

The embassy issued this clarification following media reports on the case.

The Yemeni embassy stressed that the entire case has been handled by the Houthi militias, and as a result, Rashad al-Alimi, Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council, has not ratified the judgment, adding a fresh twist to reports that the President approved the death sentence for the Kerala nurse.