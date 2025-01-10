'Nation first is my ideology', says PM Modi in podcast

He emphasised the importance of idealism over ideology, saying that even though politics can't happen without ideology, idealism was very much required. The Prime Minister said that Gandhi and Savarkar had different paths, but their ideology was "freedom".

"Idealism is far more important than ideology. Without ideology, politics can't happen. However, idealism is very much required. Before Independence, the ideology (of freedom fighters) was freedom. Gandhi had a different path, but the ideology was freedom. Savarkar took his own path, but his ideology was freedom," PM Modi said.

Speaking on his own ideology, the Prime Minister said that it was always to keep the nation first.

"I am not the kind of person who changes his stance as per his convenience. I have grown up believing in only one (kind of) ideology. If I were to describe my ideology in a few words, I would say, 'Nation first'. Anything that fits into the tagline, 'nation first', doesn't bind me in the shackles of ideology and tradition. It pushed us to move forward. I am ready to leave old things and embrace new ones. However, the condition is always, 'nation first'," PM Modi said.