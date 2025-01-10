Nine MP ATS cops suspended, booked on murder charges in custodial death of terror funding suspect

BHOPAL: Nine members of the Madhya Pradesh Police’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (MP ATS) have been suspended following the custodial death of a suspect in a terror funding case at a hotel in Gurugram, Haryana.

A departmental probe will be conducted against them by the IG-Law and Order of MP Police.

The deceased, 27-year-old Himanshu Kumar, reportedly fell from the third floor of the hotel on January 7 while allegedly attempting to escape custody.