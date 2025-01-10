‘Parents legally compelled to pay for daughters’ education’

“She, being the daughter, has an indefeasible, legally enforceable, lawful, and legitimate right to secure educational expenses from her parents. All that we observe is that the daughter has a fundamental right to pursue her education, for which the parents could be compelled to provide necessary funds within the limit of their financial resources,” said the January 2 order.

The daughter of the parties, it said, to maintain her own dignity, had declined to retain the amount and asked him to take the money back but he refused. The daughter was legally entitled to the amount, the court said.

The father was said to have spent the money without any compelling reasons, indicating he was financially sound to provide her with the financial assistance towards her academic pursuits. “Respondent 2 (daughter) has, thus, got a right to retain that amount. She need not return the amount to either appellant,” the court said.