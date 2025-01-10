SC opens doors to public for guided tours

The apex court has also streamlined the process to make it convenient for the general public.

The Supreme Court said that people can arrange pre-planned escorted visits through online bookings made in advance. "The visitors will be accompanied throughout the premises and introduced to areas of historical importance. They will also get a chance to witness the courtrooms. Sightseeing across the grounds usually takes an hour," the SC office said.

The apex court noted that people curious about the great structure and its history can now explore it.

Aiming to augment engagement and awareness through the tours, the apex court said visitors would be guided through the majestic courtrooms and the National Judicial Museum & Archive. "They also get a glimpse inside the grand New Judges' Library in the Administrative Building Complex of the Supreme Court, where entry on other days is particularly restricted," it added.

It is worth noting that the first tour was conducted on November 3, 2018. Since then, 296 tours have been conducted.