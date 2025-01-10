Water recedes at Assam rat-hole coal mine as rescue efforts continue

GUWAHATI: Water levels have receded at the ill-fated rat-hole coal mine in Assam’s Dima Hasao district, where eight miners have been trapped since Monday following flooding.

District Magistrate Simanta Das informed this newspaper that five pumps were deployed on Friday to dewater the mine.

“We noticed significant improvement, as the water level has reduced by approximately seven meters,” Das said, adding that the water level on Thursday was around 100 feet.