BJP expels Jitu Yadav for six years over attack by his goons on fellow party corporator's house in Indore

BHOPAL: Jitu Yadav, a corporator and mayor-in-council (MiC) member of the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), was expelled by the ruling BJP’s Madhya Pradesh unit for six years on Saturday over the recent attack by his aides on the house of fellow party corporator Kamlesh Kalra.

The action by the ruling party’s state unit came a week after armed men associated with Yadav had barged into Kalra's house in Indore, vandalising property and misbehaving with his family.

The state BJP’s general secretary (organization) and Bhopal South Central MLA Bhagwandas Sabnani wrote to Indore city BJP unit Gaurav Randive on Saturday, informing about the expulsion of Ward No. 24 corporator Jitendra Kumar aka Jitu Yadav from the party.

Confirming the action, state BJP president VD Sharma said in Bhopal on Saturday evening, “No one will be spared for such acts, whosoever it may be and at whichever level that person may be, the party will definitely take disciplinary action in any such matter. As per the information with me, he (Yadav) has also been removed from the IMC mayor-in-council following his resignation from that body.”

The party had a few days back issued notices to both corporators seeking an explanation from them about the recent incidents in Indore, which caused grave embarrassment to the party.

According to key BJP insiders in Bhopal, Yadav’s expulsion from the party for six years took place after the matter came under the scanner of the party’s top leadership in Delhi.