Sharad Pawar praised RSS after seeing how it burst 'fake narrative' balloon of LS polls: Fadnavis

NAGPUR: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar praised the RSS after realising how the outfit managed to overcome the fake narrative spread by the opposition in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The opposition had claimed that the BJP wanted to win 400 seats to change the Constitution and end reservations, a narrative that the saffron party leaders later claimed hit the party hard.

On Pawar praising the RSS recently, the CM on Friday said the MVA was successful in creating a fake narrative during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"When the assembly polls were approaching, many people from diverse fields inspired by the RSS played their role and burst the balloon of this fake narrative. Sharad Pawar saheb is very intelligent. He would have certainly studied this aspect. He realised that this (RSS) is not a regular political power but a nationalist power. In any competition, it is good to praise others," he added.

That is why Pawar may have praised the RSS, Fadnavis said.

Speaking at an interaction with senior editor Vivek Ghalsasi at Late Vilasji Fadnis Jivhala programme here, Fadnavis also said he had asked for organisational work when Eknath Shinde was made chief minister in June 2022, but senior leaders asked him to join the government.

He also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked him not to behave like an extra-constitutional authority in the government.