Bangladesh summons India's High Commissioner, expresses 'deep concern' over recent border tussle

NEW DELHI: Bangladesh on Sunday summoned India's High Commissioner in Dhaka, Pranay Verma, to express its “deep concern” over recent actions by the Border Security Force (BSF) at the border, amid growing tensions between the two countries.

“Foreign Secretary Ambassador Md. Jashim Uddin today expressed the deep concern of the Government of Bangladesh to the High Commissioner of India, Pranay Verma, at his office at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs over the recent activities of the Border Security Force (BSF) of India along the Bangladesh-India Border,” the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry said in the statement.

According to sources, the meeting between the two officials lasted 45 minutes. The Indian envoy was summoned shortly after Dhaka accused India of attempting to construct fences at five locations along the India-Bangladesh border, claiming it violated a bilateral agreement.

“I just met with the Foreign Secretary to discuss India's commitment to ensuring a crime-free border, effectively addressing challenges of smuggling, movement of criminals, and trafficking,” Verma told reporters after the meeting.

“We have an understanding with regard to fencing the border for security. BSF and BGB (Border Security Force and Border Guard Bangladesh) have been in communication in this regard. We expect that understandings will be implemented and there will be a cooperative approach to combating crime,” he added.

The Bangladesh Foreign Secretary “stressed that such activities, particularly the unauthorized attempt to construct barbed wire fencing and the related operational actions by BSF, have caused tensions and disturbances along the border,” the statement said.

“He emphasised that the construction of barbed wire fences without proper authorisation undermines the spirit of cooperation and friendly relations between the two neighbouring countries. He hoped that the upcoming BGB-BSF DG-Level Talks would be able to discuss the matter at length,” it added.

Notably, Bangladesh had expressed deep concern over the recent killing of a Bangladeshi citizen by the Border Security Force (BSF) in Sunamganj.

Jashim Uddin strongly condemned such incidents, urging Indian authorities to take immediate action to prevent future killings and investigate those responsible for the death.

He also called upon the Indian government to "advise all concerned authorities in India to refrain from any provocative actions that could escalate tensions along the shared border."