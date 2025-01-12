Bangladesh summons India's High Commissioner, expresses 'deep concern' over recent border tussle

NEW DELHI: Bangladesh on Sunday summoned India's High Commissioner in Dhaka, Pranay Verma, to express its “deep concern” over recent actions by the Border Security Force (BSF) at the border, amid growing tensions between the two countries.
“Foreign Secretary Ambassador Md. Jashim Uddin today expressed the deep concern of the Government of Bangladesh to the High Commissioner of India, Pranay Verma, at his office at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs over the recent activities of the Border Security Force (BSF) of India along the Bangladesh-India Border,” the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry said in the statement.
According to sources, the meeting between the two officials lasted 45 minutes. The Indian envoy was summoned shortly after Dhaka accused India of attempting to construct fences at five locations along the India-Bangladesh border, claiming it violated a bilateral agreement.
“I just met with the Foreign Secretary to discuss India's commitment to ensuring a crime-free border, effectively addressing challenges of smuggling, movement of criminals, and trafficking,” Verma told reporters after the meeting.
“We have an understanding with regard to fencing the border for security. BSF and BGB (Border Security Force and Border Guard Bangladesh) have been in communication in this regard. We expect that understandings will be implemented and there will be a cooperative approach to combating crime,” he added.
The Bangladesh Foreign Secretary “stressed that such activities, particularly the unauthorized attempt to construct barbed wire fencing and the related operational actions by BSF, have caused tensions and disturbances along the border,” the statement said.
“He emphasised that the construction of barbed wire fences without proper authorisation undermines the spirit of cooperation and friendly relations between the two neighbouring countries. He hoped that the upcoming BGB-BSF DG-Level Talks would be able to discuss the matter at length,” it added.
Notably, Bangladesh had expressed deep concern over the recent killing of a Bangladeshi citizen by the Border Security Force (BSF) in Sunamganj.
Jashim Uddin strongly condemned such incidents, urging Indian authorities to take immediate action to prevent future killings and investigate those responsible for the death.
He also called upon the Indian government to "advise all concerned authorities in India to refrain from any provocative actions that could escalate tensions along the shared border."
Earlier in the day, Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd.) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said that India halted construction of barbed wire fencing along the border due to the strong opposition from the Border Guard Bangladesh and locals.
Addressing a media briefing, Chowdhury said that due to some unequal agreements signed during the previous government's tenure, "several issues have arisen along the Bangladesh-India border."
"However, the efforts of our people and the BGB have forced India to stop certain activities, including the construction of barbed wire fences." Chowdhury said Bangladesh and India have four memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to govern border activities.
"Of these, the 1975 MoU specifies that no development with defence potential can take place within 150 yards of the zero line. Another MoU states that no development activities can occur within this boundary without mutual consent. Any such work requires prior agreement between the two nations," he said.
The adviser said India has already fenced 3,271 kilometres of the 4,156-kilometer-long border with Bangladesh, leaving approximately 885 kilometres unfenced.
Chowdhury also accused the previous government led by deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina of granting India unequal opportunities, which led to disputes over barbed wire fencing at 160 locations between 2010 and 2023. He said that under the 1974 agreement, Bangladesh handed over Berubari to India after parliamentary ratification.
In return, India was supposed to provide Bangladesh access to the Tin Bigha Corridor, but it failed to fulfil this commitment or ratify the agreement in its parliament, he added.
"They used to open the corridor for an hour and then close it for another hour. Finally, in 2010, an agreement was reached to keep the corridor open 24 hours. However, this agreement also allowed India to construct a border fence on the zero line at Angarpota, violating the 150-yard rule," Chowdhury said.
"Now, while we oppose this construction, we face challenges as Bangladesh is a signatory to the 2010 agreement," he said, adding that the foreign ministry took up the matter for diplomatic engagement.
(With additional inputs from agencies)