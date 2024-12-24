The big headache brewing along the India-Bangladesh border

The most troubling signal that Bangladesh's note verbale to India on Monday demanding deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's extradition from Delhi to Dhaka sends out is that the relationship between the two countries is still in freefall.

This is very bad news for the health of India's security on its eastern front. In the past, the neighbouring country was sporadically used by terror elements to launch attacks on India, especially in the northeast, despite Sheikh Hasina's determination to stamp out such elements. Those days Bangladesh and Pakistan were not friends. But after August 5, when Sheikh Hasina fled to Delhi, this has changed. Dhaka’s warmth towards Islamabad has been there for all to see. And that has made India’s security concerns about the east a much bigger headache.

In just the last week, at least eight terror suspects with Bangladesh links have been arrested in Assam, Kerala and West Bengal. Most were identified as members of the banned Ansarullah Bangla Team or ABT, believed to be one of Al Qaeda's front organisations in Bangladesh. The ABT hit global headlines with the killing of bloggers in that country, including the US-based Avijit Roy while on a visit to Dhaka.

ABT was banned soon after by Bangladesh, with India, UK and the US following suit. Yet, these operatives were sent to recruit Indians and at least one of them in Murshidabad district in West Bengal went about the task by setting up an unauthorised madrasa which he funded and where he was teaching 30-40 students till his arrest. What is shocking is at least one of the three ABT operatives arrested in Murshidabad had his name in the voters list of two different Assembly constituencies in that district.