J&K CM Omar Abdullah opposes train halt at Katra, claims it will render investment pointless

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has voiced his opposition to the proposal of halting trains at Katra railway station for mandatory transhipment. He believes it will render thousands of crores of investment pointless.
While acknowledging the importance of security for the train and passengers, Omar Abdullah expressed concerns that forcing passengers to change trains would defeat the purpose of the new line.
He posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Just to remove any chance of any misunderstanding, while we understand the need to secure the train & the passengers who will travel using it, making passengers change trains will defeat the very purpose of the line and render the thousands of crores of investment pointless.”
He further added, “Check the train/passengers in Katra or Jammu sure but NO change of train will be supported by us. That said there is no concrete proposal & when there is we will give our inputs/suggestions.”
The new train service between Delhi and Kashmir is expected to commence later this month, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to inaugurate it on 26th January.
However, there will be no direct train service between Srinagar and Delhi or other parts of the country. Due to security concerns, passengers travelling between Srinagar and Delhi, or other destinations, will have to disembark at Katra railway station and board another train to continue their journey. They will also have to undergo fresh screening and luggage checks at Katra.
As part of the security measures, trains on the Kashmir route will only operate during daylight hours.
The proposal to halt the train at Katra has sparked opposition from politicians, traders, and civil society members, who argue that it will undermine the primary objective of providing direct train connectivity between Delhi and Srinagar.
The Kashmir Chambers of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), the region’s leading trade body, has urged the government to explore alternative solutions for establishing direct connectivity to Delhi rather than requiring passengers to change trains at Katra.
BAshir Ahmed Bashir, president of the Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers Cum Dealers Union, emphasised that the operation of trains from Katra to Srinagar would not benefit their sector.
He said, “There should be direct rail connectivity from Valley to Delhi, which will serve fruitful results for smooth and direct transportation of fresh fruits/vegetables from Kashmir to the rest of the country and vice versa.”
PDP general secretary Mohammad Khurshid Alam also criticised the proposed plan, stating that stopping trains at Katra would cause unnecessary hardships for the people.
He said, “Security concerns should not be used as an excuse. Adequate checks can be conducted at the start of the journey. Forcing passengers to disembark midway and board another train is both humiliating and impractical.”