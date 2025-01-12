J&K CM Omar Abdullah opposes train halt at Katra, claims it will render investment pointless

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has voiced his opposition to the proposal of halting trains at Katra railway station for mandatory transhipment. He believes it will render thousands of crores of investment pointless.

While acknowledging the importance of security for the train and passengers, Omar Abdullah expressed concerns that forcing passengers to change trains would defeat the purpose of the new line.

He posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Just to remove any chance of any misunderstanding, while we understand the need to secure the train & the passengers who will travel using it, making passengers change trains will defeat the very purpose of the line and render the thousands of crores of investment pointless.”

He further added, “Check the train/passengers in Katra or Jammu sure but NO change of train will be supported by us. That said there is no concrete proposal & when there is we will give our inputs/suggestions.”