Kannauj railway station lintel collapse: Six workers critically injured, 28 rescued

KANNAUJ: The collapse of an under-construction structure at Kannauj Railway Station has left six people seriously injured but they are out of danger, said a top police official on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, Kanpur Commissioner K Vijayendra Pandian said that no casualties have been reported in the incident and out of 28 rescued people, 15 individuals have been discharged from the hospital after treatment.

"Around 28 people have been rescued. They were admitted to the hospital. 15 people have been discharged. 6 people are seriously injured but out of danger. There are no head injuries. Some people have received fractures. They are under observation. We have inspected by drone and manually. SDRF snipper dogs have been pressed into service. No casualties have been reported yet. The debris will be cleared in some time. 28 people have been identified," Pandian said.

Earlier, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and MP Akhilesh Yadav hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state following the collapse of an under-construction lintel at Kannauj Railway Station and called for maximum assistance to the victims.