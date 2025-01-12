Maoist leader Vikas arrested in Aurangabad district, Bihar

PATNA: A top-ranking Maoist leader, Rahul Yadav, alias Vikas Ji and Bakra Vikas, has been arrested in the Maoist-infested Aurangabad district of Bihar. Police confirmed that he was wanted in connection with 23 cases of Maoist activities across Aurangabad and its adjoining districts.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team set up a trap near an automobile showroom on the Rafiganj-Shivganj road, within the jurisdiction of Rafiganj police station, and arrested Vikas. He is believed to be the regional commander of CPI-Maoist, a banned Naxal outfit in Bihar.

Vikas, originally from Tulsi Bigha village under Aati police station, had been active in the areas of Gaya, Aurangabad, and Nawada districts. Several cases were pending against him at police stations in Guraru, Tikari, Barachatti, Bazirganj, Fatehpur, Koch, and Mufassil in Gaya district.

Additionally, cases had been lodged against him at Sirdala and Rajauli police stations in neighbouring Nawada district, as well as Goh, Rafiganj, and Deo police stations in Aurangabad district.

During the search operation, police did not find any illegal weapons with Vikas. Aurangabad Sadar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Amit Kumar stated, “The arrest of Vikas is significant as he was attempting to revive the banned outfit in Aurangabad and its adjoining districts.” He added that raids were ongoing to apprehend Vikas's accomplices.

Recently, police recovered a large quantity of explosives during a search operation in Chhkarbandha forest. Authorities have launched a special drive against Maoist activities in the Magadh region.