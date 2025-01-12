MVA remains united, equations of local bodies elections are different, says Danve

PUNE: With the Shiv Sena (UBT) announcing that it would go alone in the upcoming local bodies polls, party leader Ambadas Danve on Sunday said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is united but the equations of local bodies elections are different.

Talking to reporters in Pune, Danve, the leader of the opposition in the Maharashtra legislative council, alleged that the ruling Mahayuti was eager to break the MVA.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party on Saturday announced that it would contest local bodies polls solo. This move has raised questions about the opposition bloc's unity.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut cited the lack of opportunities for workers of respective parties in an alliance and the right to organisational growth as the major considerations for contesting solo.

Danve said, "The MVA is united. However, the equations for elections to the local governing body are different. The ruling parties are eager to break our alliance. But their wish won't be fulfilled."

Asked about party leader Aaditya Thackeray's meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, he said, "There is nothing wrong with meeting the chief minister to discuss issues of the people if they will be solved at his level."