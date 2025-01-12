Strength of youth will make India a developed nation: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Sunday that the strength of India's youth will make it a developed nation which will be empowered economically, socially and culturally.

Addressing the 'Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue' here, Modi said some people may find the goal of India becoming developed difficult but it is not impossible.

The capabilities of India's young population will power the country's rise to becoming developed, he said.

No power can stop India from becoming a developed country if the spirit of 'Viksit Bharat' guides its every step, policy and decision, he said, highlighting the strength and numbers of the country's young population.

"The strength of India's youth will make India a developed nation. Big targets have to be set for a country to march forward...This is what today's India is doing," Modi said, adding that the country is accomplishing numerous goals in different sectors ahead of time.

"A developed India will be the one that is empowered economically, strategically, socially and culturally," he added.