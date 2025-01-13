Amreli letter scandal escalates, three police officers suspended amid growing political heat

AHMEDABAD: The Amreli letter scandal, which has tarnished the reputation of a BJP MLA in Gujarat, is escalating into a major headache for the state government.

In a swift response, Amreli District Police Chief Sanjay Kharate suspended three local crime branch officers for negligence in handling the case. This disciplinary move comes as the scandal gains traction across Gujarat, amplifying political and public scrutiny.

Adding to the turmoil, former Congress opposition leader Paresh Dhanani and ex-MLA Pratap Dudhat, along with other leaders, were detained ahead of their planned protest at Mangadh Chowk in Surat on Monday.

The location, now a hotspot of political unrest, underscores the growing agitation over the issue.

Meanwhile, the investigation has taken a significant turn, with Gujarat Police‘s State Monitoring Cell (SMC) DIG Nirlipta Rai stepping in to lead the probe, signalling intensified efforts to uncover the truth behind the controversy.

Congress' planned sit-in at Surat today, demanding justice for the Amreli victim, was met with a strong police response.

Despite being denied permission, Paresh Dhanani vowed to proceed, prompting heavy deployment at the site from yesterday. However, police swiftly detained them, preventing the sit-in from taking off.

“When a daughter has been victimized in Amreli, we are fighting for her justice,” said Congress leader Paresh Dhanani.

Highlighting the irony, he added, “Freedom came through movements, yet the police now block protests and silence voices.”

In Amreli, Gujarat, a fake letterhead bearing Taluka Panchayat President Kishore Kanparia's name sparked controversy after going viral on social media.

Kanparia filed a police complaint, leading to the arrest of a former BJP office bearer and four others, including a Patidar woman, Payal Goti, working as a typist.

The controversy deepened when police paraded Payal in public, igniting outrage from Patidar leaders and state figures demanding justice through protests and dharnas. After her release on bail, Payal accused the police of assaulting her in custody.

The uproar prompted the formation of an SIT comprising DySP A.G. Gohil and female officers to investigate her claims.

Meanwhile, 200 Surat women wrote to PM Modi, demanding answers on Payal’s midnight arrest and public humiliation, threatening a Swabhiman Mission if ignored.

Adding to the turmoil, MLA Kaushik Vekaria faced allegations linked to the fake letter, prompting his supporters to escalate the matter to Gandhinagar.

Police teams, including the Local Crime Branch and Cyber Crime, investigated and made arrests. The police are now taking swift action, with Amreli SP suspending three LCB officers on Sunday in response to the escalating controversy. The case, now entwined with political and social tensions, has drawn state-wide attention.