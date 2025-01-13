Centre notifies appointment of Justice K Vinod Chandran as Supreme Court judge

NEW DELHI: The Centre, in a notification issued on Monday, appointed Patna High Court Chief Justice K Vinod Chandran as a Supreme Court judge. With this elevation, the Supreme Court's capacity rises to 33, including the Chief Justice of India (CJI), out of a sanctioned strength of 34 judges.

Union Minister of State for Law and Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Arjun Ram Meghwal, took to the X (formerly Twitter) to announce the decision. “In exercise of the powers conferred by the Constitution of India, the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint Justice Krishnan Vinod Chandran, Chief Justice, Patna High Court, as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India," he wrote.

It is noteworthy that the Supreme Court Collegium, led by CJI Sanjiv Khanna, recommended Justice Chandran’s elevation in a meeting held on January 7.

The Collegium deliberated on the names of Chief Justices and senior judges of High Courts, including Justice Chandran, who were eligible for appointment to the Supreme Court.