Centre summons Bangladesh envoy a day after Dhaka calls in Indian diplomat

Bangladesh had summoned India's High Commissioner in Dhaka, Pranay Verma, on Sunday to express its "deep concern" over recent actions by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the India-Bangladesh border, amid escalating tensions between the two nations.

The Bangladesh Foreign Ministry stated that Foreign Secretary Md. Jashim Uddin met Verma to convey the government's concerns regarding the BSF's activities. The meeting, which lasted 45 minutes, was triggered after Bangladesh accused India of attempting to construct fences at five locations along the border, a move it claims violates a bilateral agreement.

Verma responded, saying that India was committed to ensuring a "crime-free border" and addressing challenges such as smuggling, criminal movements, and trafficking. He emphasized that India and Bangladesh had an understanding regarding border fencing for security, with both the BSF and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in communication on the issue.

The Bangladesh Foreign Secretary, however, stressed that such activities, particularly the construction of barbed wire fencing by the BSF, were causing tensions along the border and undermined the spirit of cooperation between the two countries. He expressed hope that the upcoming BGB-BSF DG-Level Talks would address these concerns.

The diplomatic meeting also followed the recent killing of a Bangladeshi citizen by the BSF in Sunamganj, which has further aggravated tensions. Jashim Uddin condemned the incident and urged India to take immediate action to prevent such occurrences and investigate the individuals responsible.

Bangladesh's Home Affairs Adviser, Lt Gen (retd.) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, added that India had halted construction of the barbed wire fence after strong opposition from the BGB and local communities. He pointed out that earlier agreements, particularly the 1975 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), prevent any defence-related developments within 150 yards of the zero line without mutual consent.