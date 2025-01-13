Pakistan epicentre of terrorism, 80% of terrorists active in J-K are Pakistanis: Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi

NEW DELHI: Indian Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Monday termed Pakistan as the epicentre of terrorism and said that 80 per cent of terrorists active in Jammu and Kashmir are Pakistanis.

In his annual Army Day press conference, Gen Dwivedi blamed Pakistan for the violence levels in the Union Territory saying it was being orchestrated by the epicentre of terrorism that is Pakistan. "If the support is not forthcoming the way India is looking at it, this kind of terrorist infiltration will continue to be there," he said.

The Army Chief said that the parliamentary elections and assembly elections in the Union Territory both had nearly 60% voting. "It means that the local population is going with the peace. People of Jammu and Kashmir are shunning violence and violence is being orchestrated by our Western adversary Pakistan," the chief said.

Gen Dwivedi, who has handled counter-terrorist operations very closely as Northern Army Commander, said that as of now, "We have inducted 15,000 additional troops in the year 2024 and that is why you will find that the violence level has gone down where we have been able to neutralize 73 terrorists out of which 60% were Pakistan terrorists."