Haryana Khaps will support Punjab farmers' protest only if all farmer unions unite

Suresh Phogat, Chief of Phogat Khap, stated, "In a panchayat held last month in Baas village, we urged the farmers' unions of Punjab to come together and collectively fight for their demands, including the establishment of a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP). Before that, our delegation met with Jagjit Singh Dallewal at the Khanuari border, where he has been on a fast-unto-death since November 26. We are still awaiting the final outcome of the ongoing talks between the farmers' organizations. After the January 18 meeting, if a positive outcome emerges and they decide to unite on a common platform, we will hold our meeting to extend our support and outline our strategy."

The Haryana Khap Panchayats had played a pivotal role in strengthening the farmers' agitation at the borders of Delhi in 2020-21. In February of the previous year, khap representatives from across Haryana gathered at Titoli village in Rohtak, forming an 11-member committee tasked with holding talks with leaders of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM non-political), and Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee. The goal was to bring all farmer organizations under one roof and finalize a strategy to intensify the ongoing agitation.

Satish Singh, a representative, emphasized, "We support the farmers' movement because it is not just the fight of individual farmers, but that of the entire community. During the earlier farmers' protest, three dharnas were held in Haryana, with 102 khaps offering their support. An 11-member committee was formed, but the initiative was stalled due to the elections. Now, the movement will be revived."

He further stated that the Khap Panchayats have always stood by the farmers, with the primary demand being the legal guarantee of MSP from the central government. "We want all farmer unions to unite on this issue and resolve their differences, as MSP will benefit all farmers, not just one," he added.