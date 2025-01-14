IIT Baba who turned monk after graduation turns heads at Maha Kumbh 2025

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, has begun at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The Mela, which will continue until February 26, is set to see millions of devotees from across the globe participate in its rituals. Amid the vast sea of spiritual seekers, a unique story has captured the attention of many: that of the 'IIT Baba.'

Abhay Singh, who is now known as Masani Gorakh, caught the public’s eye when he shared his story during an interview with CNN-News18. Singh, an IIT-Bombay graduate in Aerospace Engineering, turned heads by revealing his unconventional journey from a technical field to spirituality.