IIT Baba who turned monk after graduation turns heads at Maha Kumbh 2025

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, has begun at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The Mela, which will continue until February 26, is set to see millions of devotees from across the globe participate in its rituals. Amid the vast sea of spiritual seekers, a unique story has captured the attention of many: that of the 'IIT Baba.'
Abhay Singh, who is now known as Masani Gorakh, caught the public’s eye when he shared his story during an interview with CNN-News18. Singh, an IIT-Bombay graduate in Aerospace Engineering, turned heads by revealing his unconventional journey from a technical field to spirituality.
From Aerospace engineering to spirituality
Abhay Singh, originally from Haryana, completed his degree in Aerospace Engineering from the prestigious IIT-Bombay. However, his path after graduation took a surprising turn. Rather than joining the corporate world or pursuing further studies in his field, Singh took up teaching Physics in Kochi. But, as he explained, his journey wasn’t just about science and technology.
During his time at IIT, Singh was also deeply interested in philosophy. He took courses in Postmodernism, Socrates, Plato, and other philosophical subjects to better understand the meaning of life. This interest in philosophy, paired with his engineering background, led him to question the deeper aspects of existence and knowledge.
The spiritual calling
In his interview, Singh shared that despite his academic success and technical expertise, he realised that the true pursuit of knowledge lay beyond the material world. He explained that his current path at the Kumbh Mela, where he now embraces his spiritual name Masani Gorakh, is the culmination of a search for deeper meaning.
"This stage is the best stage," he said, referring to the spiritual life he had chosen. His decision to leave behind the prospects of a high-paying career and pursue spirituality was rooted in his belief that the quest for knowledge ultimately leads to a deeper, more meaningful existence.
A viral story of self-discovery
Singh’s story quickly went viral on social media, with many netizens expressing admiration for his journey. In a world focused on material success, his story of pursuing knowledge, not for financial gain but for personal fulfillment, resonated with many. Viewers praised him for choosing a path of spiritual growth and intellectual exploration over conventional career pursuits.
The interaction between Singh and the interviewer became a viral moment, sparking conversations about the importance of seeking meaning in life beyond the typical measures of success.