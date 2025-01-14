Over Punjab 100 farmers to begin fast-unto-death on Jan 15, backing farm leader Dallewal

CHANDIGARH: As the fast unto death of farmer leader Jagit Singh Dallewal entered its 50th day on Tuesday, farmer leaders announced that a group (jatha) of 111 farmers will begin their own fast unto death tomorrow at the Khanauri border (Punjab-Haryana border).
Farmer leaders emphasised that before Dallewal sacrifices himself, they are prepared to make their own sacrifices.
Farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar stated that the protesting farmers have decided to hold this fast unto death in solidarity with Dallewal.
"For the last 48 years, Dallewal is unable to drink even water and his situation is very critical. The farmers have become very emotional and are now of the view that if their leader can make a sacrifice, why not them? So they have decided to sit on fast unto death from tomorrow," Kohar said.
"From tomorrow afternoon, a group (jatha) of 111 farmers wearing black clothes will sit peacefully near the police barricades and start their fast unto death," he added.
Kohar added that farmers of all age groups, predominantly middle-aged, will participate in the protest. The jatha will walk to the police barricades at the Khanauri border and begin their hunger strike.
Meanwhile, farmer leaders criticised the government for failing to hold meaningful discussions with them on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) guarantee law. They accused some BJP leaders of misleading the public on the MSP issue.
Doctors attending to Dallewal have revealed that his condition is "deteriorating rapidly." He has been unable to retain water for the past 48 hours as his internal organs are beginning to fail.
Medical experts warned that his body is nearing multiple organ failure, describing the situation as extremely critical.
A large group of farmers from Kaithal district, Haryana, arrived at the Khanauri border to support Dallewal. They declared that they are ready to follow in his footsteps and sacrifice their own lives for him. Additionally, representatives from the Haryana Vyapar Mandal joined the protest to show solidarity with Dallewal and the farmers’ movement.