SC to hear plea on farmer leader Dallewal’s deteriorating health amid 50-day hunger strike

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is set to hear a plea on Wednesday, 15 January, regarding the deteriorating health of septuagenarian farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for the past 50 days, pressing for the implementation of Minimum Support Price (MSP) demands for crops.

The hearing will be significant as the apex court is likely to issue directions to the Punjab government regarding Dallewal's health. According to reports, Dallewal's condition has been steadily worsening.

The Supreme Court’s cause list uploaded on its website indicates that a two-judge bench comprising Justice Surya Kant and Justice N Kotiswar Singh will address Dallewal’s health concerns alongside his plea for a legal guarantee of MSP. This demand was part of the proposal made to protesting farmers in 2021 after the repeal of the contentious farm laws.

The court will also hear a contempt petition against Punjab government authorities for allegedly failing to comply with its directive to take Dallewal to hospital on 20 December last year.