SC to hear plea on farmer leader Dallewal’s deteriorating health amid 50-day hunger strike

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is set to hear a plea on Wednesday, 15 January, regarding the deteriorating health of septuagenarian farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for the past 50 days, pressing for the implementation of Minimum Support Price (MSP) demands for crops.
The hearing will be significant as the apex court is likely to issue directions to the Punjab government regarding Dallewal's health. According to reports, Dallewal's condition has been steadily worsening.
The Supreme Court’s cause list uploaded on its website indicates that a two-judge bench comprising Justice Surya Kant and Justice N Kotiswar Singh will address Dallewal’s health concerns alongside his plea for a legal guarantee of MSP. This demand was part of the proposal made to protesting farmers in 2021 after the repeal of the contentious farm laws.
The court will also hear a contempt petition against Punjab government authorities for allegedly failing to comply with its directive to take Dallewal to hospital on 20 December last year.
In previous hearings, the Supreme Court has consistently emphasised that Dallewal’s health is the topmost priority. It clarified that its orders were not aimed at ending his fast but rather ensuring his well-being.
The court maintained that Dallewal could continue his hunger strike under medical supervision, stating: “That is our only concern. His life is precious as a farmers’ leader. He is not aligned to any political ideologies and he is taking care of only the farmers’ cause.”
The court had also urged the Centre to keep its doors open to farmers and consider their genuine grievances, including the legal guarantee of MSP for crops.
A High-Powered Committee (HPC), led by Chairperson Justice (Retired) Nawab Singh, had previously met Dallewal to assess his condition and address his concerns.
The farmer leader, who is the convener of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political), has been fasting at the Khanouri border to press for these demands.
In its earlier orders, the Supreme Court directed the Punjab government to prioritise Dallewal’s health and provide medical assistance. During one of the hearings, the court reprimanded the Punjab government for allowing the situation to deteriorate and not adhering to its directives, stating: “You have to persuade him from this angle.”
The court reiterated: “Let his health part be taken care of, and he can continue his peaceful protest even when he is hospitalised.” Punjab Advocate General Gurminder Singh was also instructed to ensure compliance with these directives.
This hearing could prove pivotal in addressing the prolonged standoff between farmers and the Centre over the MSP issue.