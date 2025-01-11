Condition of Dallewal critical with looming threat of cardiac arrest, says doctors

CHANDIGARH: As the fast-unto-death by farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal entered its 47th day, his health has worsened significantly, with low blood pressure, fluctuating vitals, and the looming threat of cardiac arrest.

Leaders of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Morcha and the SKM (Non-Political) have urged the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) leadership to bring forward their scheduled meeting from 15 January to tomorrow or the day after, proposing that it be held at the Khanauri border instead of Patiala. "Each and every minute is very important," they emphasised.

Dallewal's ketone and uric acid levels are alarmingly high, while his potassium, sodium, chloride, and protein levels have plummeted.

"The condition of Dallewal is critical as his potassium and sodium levels are low and dropping because he is not consuming anything other than water. A drop in sodium levels causes dizziness and difficulty in concentration. His muscle mass has decreased manifold, and he has become like a skeleton. Day by day, his condition is worsening, and his overall health parameters are not good," Dr Avtar Singh, heading the medical team at the Khanauri border told TNIE.

Singh noted that the 75-year-old leader is lying in the tractor trolley amid biting cold conditions.

"Anything can happen at any time," he said.