Condition of Dallewal critical with looming threat of cardiac arrest, says doctors

CHANDIGARH: As the fast-unto-death by farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal entered its 47th day, his health has worsened significantly, with low blood pressure, fluctuating vitals, and the looming threat of cardiac arrest.
Leaders of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Morcha and the SKM (Non-Political) have urged the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) leadership to bring forward their scheduled meeting from 15 January to tomorrow or the day after, proposing that it be held at the Khanauri border instead of Patiala. "Each and every minute is very important," they emphasised.
Dallewal's ketone and uric acid levels are alarmingly high, while his potassium, sodium, chloride, and protein levels have plummeted.
"The condition of Dallewal is critical as his potassium and sodium levels are low and dropping because he is not consuming anything other than water. A drop in sodium levels causes dizziness and difficulty in concentration. His muscle mass has decreased manifold, and he has become like a skeleton. Day by day, his condition is worsening, and his overall health parameters are not good," Dr Avtar Singh, heading the medical team at the Khanauri border told TNIE.
Singh noted that the 75-year-old leader is lying in the tractor trolley amid biting cold conditions.
"Anything can happen at any time," he said.
The doctor pointed out that the medical team is facing difficulty in measuring Dallewal's weight as it has become "impossible" for him to stand or sit.
"If we try to make him sit for a couple of minutes, his blood pressure drops. His blood pressure is usually around 90. To stabilise it, his legs must be kept elevated. If the pillow supporting his feet is removed, his blood pressure drops further. The pressure stabilises only when his legs are elevated to improve blood flow to the heart and brain. When he lies flat, his blood pressure falls below 90. His vitals are fluctuating, and cardiac arrest can occur at any time," Singh explained.
"The pillows under his feet are adjusted to find the optimal height for stability. Even so, he still needs support. He is unable to speak now. He has refused to take any medicine, and we cannot put a drip,"he added.
Sharing the latest medical reports, SKM (Non-Political) leader Abhimanyu Kohar said, "The tests conducted on Thursday indicate that Dallewal's condition is not at all good. The results are alarming. His uric acid level, which should be between 3.50 and 7.20, is more than 11.64. His protein levels are very low, and his ketone levels, which should be between 0.02 and 0.27, are more than 6.53—some 25 to 30 times higher."
"His direct bilirubin level is 0.69, whereas it should be less than 0.20. The liver and kidney panel serum result is 1.67, which should be below 1.00. Additionally, his chloride, potassium, and sodium levels are low," Kohar added.
Considering Dallewal's alarming health condition, SKM requested its leaders and the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Morcha to attend the meeting planned for January 15 at Patiala.
"They came to the Khanauri morcha yesterday to meet Dallewal and called for unity. We are requesting the SKM leaders to come to the Khanauri morcha tomorrow or the day after and hold discussions here, as Dallewal’s health is deteriorating day by day," SKM leader Surjit Singh said.
"Every minute is crucial, and we cannot leave the morcha to go to another place for the meeting. We have sent a letter to the SKM leadership in this regard. We hope these leaders will help further strengthen and expand the ongoing movement for the 13 demands, including the MSP guarantee law," he added.
A medical team from Rajindra Medical College and Mata Kaushalya Hospital, Patiala, is deployed at Khanauri to continuously monitor Dallewal's health.
Two advanced life support ambulances are stationed there around the clock. A temporary hospital equipped with emergency equipment and medicines has been set up 700 metres from the protest site.
Additionally, tractor-trailers have been welded together at the protest site, where over 700 volunteers maintain a night vigil near the area where Dallewal is fasting.
On Thursday, a high-level team of doctors, led by Punjab’s Principal Secretary of Health, Kumar Rahul, visited Khanauri to examine Dallewal. They took blood samples and performed an abdominal ultrasound.