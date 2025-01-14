UGC Chairman responds to state concerns on VC selection; says 'will listen to constructive feedback'

Why was the need felt to allow individuals for faculty positions based on their performance in a subject of their choice in UGC-NET, even if their undergraduate and postgraduate degrees are in different disciplines? How will it help?

The decision to allow individuals to qualify for faculty positions based on their performance in a subject of their choice in the UGC-NET, regardless of whether their undergraduate and postgraduate degrees are in different disciplines, aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the broader goals of creating a multidisciplinary, flexible, and inclusive academic ecosystem.

NEP 2020 emphasizes breaking down rigid academic silos and encouraging interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary learning. The earlier UGC-NET eligibility criteria restricted candidates to their specific areas of formal qualification (undergraduate and postgraduate disciplines), which contradicted this vision.

Many individuals possess interdisciplinary expertise that cannot be accurately assessed if limited to their degree disciplines. Allowing candidates to qualify for UGC-NET in a subject of their choice enables universities to tap into a larger talent pool of individuals with diverse educational backgrounds. Restricting them based on their initial degrees fails to recognize the dynamic nature of today's higher education.

When faculty are allowed to specialize in subjects they are passionate about, regardless of their degree backgrounds, they are likely to excel as educators and researchers. Some may resist this change, citing concerns about maintaining disciplinary purity. However, multidisciplinary teaching and research have already proven to enhance the quality and relevance of education globally.

Why were academic credentials for the position of VC waived in the draft regulations?

The 2025 draft regulations have not waived the academic credentials for selecting VCs. Instead, the draft regulations widen the credentials. In 2018, regulations only distinguished persons from two categories were eligible with a minimum of ten years of experience as (i) a Professor in a Higher Education Institution or (ii) at a senior level in a reputed research or academic administrative organization. The draft 2025 regulations add a third category: (iii) with a minimum of ten years of experience at a senior level in industry, public administration, public policy and public sector undertakings, with a proven track record of significant academic or scholarly contributions, shall be eligible to be appointed as Vice-Chancellor.

The draft regulations expand the scope to identify leaders who can navigate complex systems, foster innovation, and build meaningful collaborations between academia, industry, and society in alignment with the vision of NEP 2020.Running a university requires efficient governance, financial management, and strategic vision. Senior public administration, industry, or public policy professionals are well-versed in managing large organizations, handling complex budgets, and navigating regulatory frameworks - skills that are increasingly vital for leading modern universities.

It is not uncommon for industry leaders, policymakers, and public sector executives to actively contribute to academia through research, publications, or policy advocacy. Considering such professionals with a proven track record of academic or scholarly contributions ensures that the academic integrity of leadership is maintained. Adding a third eligibility category in the draft UGC Regulations, 2025, for VC appointments broadens the talent pool to include individuals with proven leadership and scholarly contributions from diverse fields.