UGC Chairman responds to state concerns on VC selection; says 'will listen to constructive feedback'

The 2025 UGC regulations aim to transform how faculty members are recruited and promoted in Indian Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) by introducing changes that enhance flexibility, inclusivity, and excellence in faculty recruitment and career progression, said University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar.
On opposition parties' shrill opposition, he told Kavita Bajeli-Datt in an interview that they would listen to constructive feedback to address concerns and work collaboratively to strengthen the country’s higher education system. Excerpts:
Why did the UGC need a regulation change in recruiting teachers and vice-chancellors when the rules were introduced in 2018?
The 2025 UGC regulations aim to transform how faculty members are recruited and promoted in Indian Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) by introducing changes that enhance flexibility, inclusivity, and excellence in faculty recruitment and career progression. The Academic Performance Indicator (API) system in the 2018 regulations heavily relied on quantitative metrics, reducing academic performance to numerical scores. In the previous regulations, candidates were often judged primarily on numerical criteria, such as journal or conference publication counts.
The 2025 regulations discontinue the API-based shortlisting and adopt a more qualitative approach, allowing selection committees to assess candidates holistically based on their notable contributions and broader academic impact in areas such as innovation in teaching methodologies, technology development, entrepreneurial contributions, book writing, development of digital learning resources, community engagement and societal contributions; promoting Indian languages and Indian knowledge systems and sustainability practices; Supervising internships and projects or initiating successful startups. These regulations also facilitate the selection of faculty members from multi-disciplinary backgrounds. The primary objective of these regulations is to broaden the horizon and freedom and flexibility so that faculty members can excel in areas they are passionate about.
Why was the need felt to allow individuals for faculty positions based on their performance in a subject of their choice in UGC-NET, even if their undergraduate and postgraduate degrees are in different disciplines? How will it help?
The decision to allow individuals to qualify for faculty positions based on their performance in a subject of their choice in the UGC-NET, regardless of whether their undergraduate and postgraduate degrees are in different disciplines, aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the broader goals of creating a multidisciplinary, flexible, and inclusive academic ecosystem.
NEP 2020 emphasizes breaking down rigid academic silos and encouraging interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary learning. The earlier UGC-NET eligibility criteria restricted candidates to their specific areas of formal qualification (undergraduate and postgraduate disciplines), which contradicted this vision.
Many individuals possess interdisciplinary expertise that cannot be accurately assessed if limited to their degree disciplines. Allowing candidates to qualify for UGC-NET in a subject of their choice enables universities to tap into a larger talent pool of individuals with diverse educational backgrounds. Restricting them based on their initial degrees fails to recognize the dynamic nature of today's higher education.
When faculty are allowed to specialize in subjects they are passionate about, regardless of their degree backgrounds, they are likely to excel as educators and researchers. Some may resist this change, citing concerns about maintaining disciplinary purity. However, multidisciplinary teaching and research have already proven to enhance the quality and relevance of education globally.
Why were academic credentials for the position of VC waived in the draft regulations?
The 2025 draft regulations have not waived the academic credentials for selecting VCs. Instead, the draft regulations widen the credentials. In 2018, regulations only distinguished persons from two categories were eligible with a minimum of ten years of experience as (i) a Professor in a Higher Education Institution or (ii) at a senior level in a reputed research or academic administrative organization. The draft 2025 regulations add a third category: (iii) with a minimum of ten years of experience at a senior level in industry, public administration, public policy and public sector undertakings, with a proven track record of significant academic or scholarly contributions, shall be eligible to be appointed as Vice-Chancellor.
The draft regulations expand the scope to identify leaders who can navigate complex systems, foster innovation, and build meaningful collaborations between academia, industry, and society in alignment with the vision of NEP 2020.Running a university requires efficient governance, financial management, and strategic vision. Senior public administration, industry, or public policy professionals are well-versed in managing large organizations, handling complex budgets, and navigating regulatory frameworks - skills that are increasingly vital for leading modern universities.
It is not uncommon for industry leaders, policymakers, and public sector executives to actively contribute to academia through research, publications, or policy advocacy. Considering such professionals with a proven track record of academic or scholarly contributions ensures that the academic integrity of leadership is maintained. Adding a third eligibility category in the draft UGC Regulations, 2025, for VC appointments broadens the talent pool to include individuals with proven leadership and scholarly contributions from diverse fields.
Does the new draft dilute UGC-NET qualification, as it is not mandatory for certain subjects?
The Draft UGC Regulations 2025 do not dilute the UGC-NET qualification but provide a discipline-specific exception in line with existing regulatory frameworks (e.g., AICTE). For the vast majority of disciplines (such as Arts, Sciences, Humanities, Social Sciences, Commerce, etc.), UGC-NET or SET or SLET remains a mandatory requirement for appointment as an Assistant Professor unless the candidate holds a Ph.D. The only exception is for disciplines under Engineering and Technology, where a Postgraduate degree (M.E./M.Tech.) with at least 55% marks or an equivalent grade is sufficient for eligibility and is in tune with the AICTE regulations. For all disciplines, including those exempt from UGC-NET (e.g., Engineering), candidates with a Ph.D. degree are also eligible without requiring UGC-NET.
The proposed draft also suggests changing the composition of the selection committee for VCs. Why was this step taken? States like Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Kerala have conflicted with governors over appointing VCs at state-run universities. Your comment?
The Draft UGC Regulations 2025 are designed to uphold merit and strengthen the governance of universities, focusing on selecting the most competent individuals to lead institutions. Unlike in the 2018 regulations, in the draft 2025 regulations, the committee composition is clearly defined to bring clarity and avoid any ambiguity. Why should there be any problem with that?
There is also criticism that appointing non-academicians for the position of VC will pave the way for back-door entries. Do you think quality will suffer?
Any criticism that appointing individuals from the third category as Vice-Chancellors (VCs) could lead to back-door entries or a decline in quality lacks substance when the Draft UGC Regulations, 2025 are analyzed closely. The Draft UGC Regulations 2025 do not lower the bar for appointing VCs; they broaden the criteria while ensuring that only candidates with proven credentials and significant academic or scholarly contributions are eligible.
Candidates from the third category (industry, public administration, public policy, public sector undertakings) must demonstrate: At least 10 years of senior-level experience in their field; a track record of significant academic or scholarly contributions, such as research publications, patents, policy frameworks, or leadership in educational initiatives. This emphasis on scholarly contributions ensures that only individuals with the intellectual rigour and academic understanding required to lead a university are appointed.
Opposition parties have opposed the draft regulations over the revised selection process for VCs. They have said it is a direct assault on federalism and state rights. Your comments?
The Draft UGC Regulations 2025 aim to ensure the highest leadership standards in universities by introducing a more inclusive and transparent selection process for VC. The proposed draft regulations seek to uphold the autonomy and accountability of higher education institutions. The primary objective is to enhance leadership quality, align university governance with global best practices, and fulfil the transformative vision of NEP 2020. We welcome constructive feedback to address concerns and work collaboratively toward strengthening our country’s higher education system.