Group of 111 Punjab farmers begin fast unto death on 51st day of farm leader Dallewal's hunger strike

CHANDIGARH: A group of 111 farmers, dressed in black clothes and wearing placards around their necks reading, in Punjabi, "We will attain martyrdom before Jagjit Singh Dallewal," began their fast-unto-death at the Khanauri border on Wednesday in support of Dallewal.

Punjab's farmers have been intensifying their protest against the Union Government, demanding a legal guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops, among other demands.

The farmers commenced their fast-unto-death after holding prayers as they moved toward Haryana. They then cut through barbed wire and sat on the road. Haryana police have deployed heavy security on the Haryana side of the border.

The protesting farmers say they are determined and emotionally committed, believing they will sacrifice themselves before Dallewal to support the farmers' cause. The protesters will now be given only water and housed in a tent to shield them from the cold.

A farmer leader stated that Dallewal's condition is deteriorating as his body is rejecting water and he is moving towards multi-organ failure. Despite prolonged fasting, he has refused medical aid, causing a further decline in his health. Doctors attending to Dallewal confirmed his worsening condition, noting an elevated ketone level and muscle mass depletion.