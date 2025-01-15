Group of 111 Punjab farmers begin fast unto death on 51st day of farm leader Dallewal's hunger strike

CHANDIGARH: A group of 111 farmers, dressed in black clothes and wearing placards around their necks reading, in Punjabi, "We will attain martyrdom before Jagjit Singh Dallewal," began their fast-unto-death at the Khanauri border on Wednesday in support of Dallewal.
Punjab's farmers have been intensifying their protest against the Union Government, demanding a legal guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops, among other demands.
The farmers commenced their fast-unto-death after holding prayers as they moved toward Haryana. They then cut through barbed wire and sat on the road. Haryana police have deployed heavy security on the Haryana side of the border.
The protesting farmers say they are determined and emotionally committed, believing they will sacrifice themselves before Dallewal to support the farmers' cause. The protesters will now be given only water and housed in a tent to shield them from the cold.
A farmer leader stated that Dallewal's condition is deteriorating as his body is rejecting water and he is moving towards multi-organ failure. Despite prolonged fasting, he has refused medical aid, causing a further decline in his health. Doctors attending to Dallewal confirmed his worsening condition, noting an elevated ketone level and muscle mass depletion.
Criticising the Centre, farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar said, "The Union government is not paying heed to farmers’ demands. Today, Dallewal’s fast-unto-death entered day 51. The Centre is neither ready to listen to anything, nor is it initiating talks or fulfilling our demands. Farmers are emotional, and they have said that they will also follow Dallewal and start an indefinite fast peacefully."
On Dallewal’s health, Kohar said it is critical due to the indefinite fast.
Haryana Police DSP Amit Bhatia stated that the police had engaged with the farmer leaders and informed them about the imposition of Section 163 of the BNSS in the area. "We are showing utmost restraint and have requested the farmer leaders not to take any actions that could create a law and order problem," he said.
Farmer leader Kaka Singh Kotra confirmed that Haryana police had informed them about the imposition of Section 163 of the BNSS.
"We told them that the farmers were not heading to Delhi but sitting on a peaceful hunger strike near the morcha site. We told them the administration is free to use force. They can lob tear gas, use a cane charge, or arrest the farmers, but we will continue the protest at the site," Kotra said.
Notably, Dallewal, convenor of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political), has been fasting at the Khanauri border between Punjab and Haryana since November 26 last year, demanding various government concessions, including a legal guarantee for MSP on crops.
The Punjab government has deployed medical teams from Rajindra Medical College and Mata Kaushalya Hospital, Patiala, to monitor Dallewal’s health. A makeshift hospital, fully equipped with emergency medicines and equipment, has also been set up near the protest site.
The protesting farmers had previously warned that if anything untoward happens to Dallewal, the Centre may struggle to handle the consequences.
When asked about potential talks with the farmers to resolve the standoff, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan recently stated that the government would act in accordance with the Supreme Court’s instructions.