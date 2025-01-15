SC seeks farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal's health reports to get AIIMS medical board's opinion

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Punjab government for a copy of the health reports of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is on an indefinite fast, to be examined for an opinion from the medical board of AIIMS.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh wondered how a person, who had been on fast for nearly 50 days had his health parameters improving and asked the Punjab government chief secretary to submit Dallewal's test reports during the course of the day with apex court registrar.

It directed the apex court registrar to communicate the reports to the AIIMS director for an opinion on Dallewal's test reports from the medical board.

The top court also noted the Punjab government's submission that authorities are in deliberations with the protesting farmers and they are hopeful of a solution.