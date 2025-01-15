'Prolonged jail stay without trial infringement of right to life,' says Bombay HC in Elgar Parishad case

MUMBAI: Prolonged incarceration without trial amounts to infringement of the right to life under the Constitution, the Bombay High Court has said while urging a special court to expedite the trial in the 2018 Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.

The high court has also said the special court shall frame charges in nine months.

Framing of charges is the first step towards start of the trial.

A division bench of Justices A S Gadkari and Kamal Khata on January 8 granted bail to researcher Rona Wilson and activist Sudhir Dhawale in the case, considering their long incarceration and unlikelihood of the trial being completed in the near future.

The high court noted that Wilson and Dhawale have already spent more than six years in jail pre-trial.

In its detailed order, made available on Tuesday, the bench said it was a settled and recognised principle of law that the prolonged incarceration of the accused without trial amounts to infringement or violation of Article 21 of the Constitution.

"That, long period of incarceration and unlikelihood of the trial being completed in the near future necessitates consequential release of the undertrial on bail," the bench said.