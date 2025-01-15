Rahul says Congress 'fighting BJP, RSS, Indian state'; BJP calls it 'ugly truth' from Soros playbook

The remark drew sharp criticism from the BJP, with party chief and Union minister JP Nadda saying the Congress' "ugly truth" has been exposed by its own leader.

Nadda alleged on X that it is not a secret that Gandhi and his ecosystem have close links with urban Naxals and the deep state who want to "defame, demean and discredit" India. "'Hidden no more, Congress' ugly truth now stands exposed by their own leader," Nadda said.

"I 'compliment' Mr. Rahul Gandhi for saying clearly what the nation knows- that he is fighting the Indian state!" he said, alleging that the Congress has a history of encouraging forces that want to weaken India. Everything he has done or said has been in the direction of breaking India and dividing our society, Nadda alleged.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman questioned why Rahul carried a copy of the Constitution if he believed the Opposition was up against the State.

"The LoP, who was sworn in by taking oath on the Constitution, is now saying, 'We are now fighting the BJP, the RSS and the Indian State itself.' So, @INCIndia and @RahulGandhi, what for are you carrying a copy of the Constitution in your hand?," she wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri suggested that Rahul Gandhi should "get his mental stability checked."

Rahul Gandhi attacked RSS leader Mohan Bhagwat, who had earlier stated that India’s true independence should be celebrated on the day of the Ram temple consecration, rather than on August 15.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed Rahul Gandhi, for his remarks on the Indian state and said that his statement is not a coincidence but a pre-planned experiment and sponsored business by George Soros.

"Today Rahul made it public that by fighting Modi and BJP he has started fighting with the nation. He is fighting with India and Indian states and it's not a coincidence but it's a pre-planned experiment and sponsored business by George Soros."

BJP ally JDU also attacked the Congress, party leader Rajiv Ranjan Prasad said that there was no truth in the Congress' allegations

"The blotted past of Congress does not allow it to let them ask such questions. Congress has raised such points earlier too...But they were defeated in the recent Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections in different states. The reason behind its defeat is that there is no truth in the allegations of Congress. The people are witnessing increased respect for constitutional institutions," he said.