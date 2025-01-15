RJD Tejashwi slams RSS Mohan Bhagwat’s Independence remarks, accuses RSS of insulting freedom fighters

PATNA: Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, launched a scathing attack on RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday for his statement that India attained its "true independence" only after the construction of the Ram temple.
Yadav argued that Bhagwat’s remarks were a grave insult to the countless freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the country's independence.
Speaking to the media during his 'Interaction with Workers' programme in Jehanabad, Tejashwi said, "Only this much is left for RSS Chief Bhagwat to say that ‘The country will get freedom in the true sense only when the reservation for Dalits and backward classes will end’."
He added, “By his statement that the country got real independence only in 2024, RSS Chief has gravely insulted crores of freedom lovers, passionate patriots, and countless martyrs and freedom fighters. The people of the Sangh had no contribution in the freedom struggle, so now they are hatching new conspiracies to eliminate the contribution of others."
Yadav further accused the RSS of being an agent and informer for the British Raj. "Their organisation (RSS) itself has been an agent and informer of the British Raj. The aim of RSS has always been to undermine the historical contribution of Dalits, backward classes, working-class people, and farmers. Mohan Bhagwat ji, the country is heading towards economic slavery because the rupee is at an all-time low against the dollar. Please pay attention to that.”
Tejashwi also raised questions about the RSS’s internal structure, pointing out its exclusion of Dalits and backward castes. "RSS should answer when the majority of Dalits and backward people in the country will get real freedom. Why has no Dalit or backward caste member ever become the head of the RSS in its 100-year history? Why has a woman never been made the chief of RSS so far?"
The RJD leader also demanded answers from the RSS on the caste census and the proportionate increase in reservations for Dalits and backward classes in line with their population.
In contrast, JD(U), a major ally of the BJP, defended Bhagwat's statement, urging Tejashwi to review the full content of Bhagwat's speech delivered at a function in Indore before commenting. “Half knowledge is a dangerous thing,” JD(U) said.