RJD Tejashwi slams RSS Mohan Bhagwat’s Independence remarks, accuses RSS of insulting freedom fighters

PATNA: Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, launched a scathing attack on RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday for his statement that India attained its "true independence" only after the construction of the Ram temple.

Yadav argued that Bhagwat’s remarks were a grave insult to the countless freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the country's independence.

Speaking to the media during his 'Interaction with Workers' programme in Jehanabad, Tejashwi said, "Only this much is left for RSS Chief Bhagwat to say that ‘The country will get freedom in the true sense only when the reservation for Dalits and backward classes will end’."

He added, “By his statement that the country got real independence only in 2024, RSS Chief has gravely insulted crores of freedom lovers, passionate patriots, and countless martyrs and freedom fighters. The people of the Sangh had no contribution in the freedom struggle, so now they are hatching new conspiracies to eliminate the contribution of others."