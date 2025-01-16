Justice K Vinod Chandran takes oath as SC judge; strength in top court rises to 33

"In exercise of the powers conferred by the Constitution of India, the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint Justice Krishnan Vinod Chandran, Chief Justice, Patna High Court as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India."

The Supreme Court Collegium led by CJI Khanna recommended Justice Chandran to be appointed as a Judge of the SC in a meeting held on January 07.

The SC Collegium deliberated on and discussed the names of Chief Justices and senior Judges of the High Courts -- including that of Justice Chandran -- eligible for appointment to the Supreme Court.

Justice Chandran was appointed as a Judge of the High Court of Kerala on November 08, 2011 and was elevated as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Judicature at Patna on March 29, 2023. He has been functioning as the Chief Justice of that High Court since then, a statement of the Supreme Court's Collegium said.

Justice Chandran has served as a Judge of the High Court for more than 11 years and as a Chief Justice of a big High Court for more than a year. During his long tenure as a Judge and Chief Justice of the High Court, Justice Chandran has acquired significant experience in diverse fields of law.

He stands at serial no. 13 in the combined all-India seniority of High Court Judges. In the seniority of Judges hailing from the High Court of Kerala, Justice Chandran stands at serial no. 1.

While recommending his name, the Collegium has taken into consideration the fact that there is no representation on the Bench of the Supreme Court from the High Court of Kerala.

The Collegium has, therefore, unanimously recommended that Justice Chandran be appointed as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India.