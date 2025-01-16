Prashant Kishor ends fast-unto-death, demands Nitish undergo mental health check-up

PATNA: Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Thursday ended his fast-unto-death on the banks of the Ganga in the state capital and announced the launch of a satyagraha for ensuring justice to victims of the existing system.

Kishor had started his indefinite fast on January 2 in support of BPSC candidates demanding cancellation of the 70th combined preliminary competitive examination held on December 13 and a retest. The Jan Suraaj Party had also moved the Patna High Court seeking its intervention to deliver justice to BPSC candidates

Before ending his fast by eating a banana and drinking juice, the former poll strategist took a dip in the Ganga amid the icy winter and announced the launch of a satyagraha in a tent being set up beside JP Path in the Marine Drive locality of the state capital.

He also demanded that chief minister Nitish Kumar undergo an immediate mental health check-up by a panel of government doctors.