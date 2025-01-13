Bihar Governor assures action on BPSC exam cancellation; delegation to request Prashant Kishor to end fast

PATNA: Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan finally intervened in Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor's fast-unto-death, which entered its 12th day on Monday.

Governor Khan met a delegation of BPSC candidates led by Jan Suraaj Party working president Manoj Bharti at Raj Bhavan and assured them to take appropriate action to end the stalemate over their demand for cancellation of the examination.

Subhash, a member of the 12-member delegation that called on Governor Khan at Raj Bhavan, later told the media that the Governor heard their grievances patiently and assured them to take action if within the Constitutional limits.

"The Governor's response was very positive and we hope justice will be done," he said, adding that they would now request Kishor to call off his agitation.

The Governor clarified that the indefinite hunger strike launched by Kishor and the demand of the BPSC candidates were two separate things. The delegation, in its memorandum submitted to the Governor, stressed the need of a high level committee to look into the grievances of the candidates and take appropriate decisions.

The delegation also provided evidence to the Governor to substantiate their claim for cancellation of the examination held on December 13.

They alleged that the question papers of the 70th BPSC Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination were leaked before the examination. At some examination centres, question papers were distributed among candidates very late.

On Sunday, Patna district administration stopped Jan Suraaj Party from constructing a tent city on a piece of private land close to the Marine drive in the state capital. The administration also seized the material to be used for erecting the tent where Kishor was supposed to continue his fast.

On January 6, police had arrested Kishor from historic Gandhi Maidan in the state capital where he was holding his fast-unto-death below Gandhi statue but was released on bail later.

He was admitted to Medanta Hospital on January 7 over various complications due to exposure to cold and was discharged on January 11.

In a related development, activists of AISA, SFI and NSUI staged a protest during Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 'Pragati Yatra' in Samastipur district.

Several protestors were taken into custody for breach in VIP security.