Rajasthan CM Gehlot slams UGC draft rules for undermining higher education

JAIPUR: The University Grants Commission's (UGC) draft regulations for appointing vice-chancellors and academic staff in universities have sparked major controversy, with former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot strongly criticising the proposed changes.

Gehlot claims the new UGC rules will severely damage the country’s higher education system and appear to be designed to ensure a deeper infiltration of RSS ideologies and personnel into the nation's universities.

Expressing his concerns on the social media platform X, Gehlot stated, "It seems that the draft rules made by UGC for the appointment of Vice-Chancellors and academic staff in universities have been designed to initiate the process of installing RSS ideologues in educational institutions."