Skill development case: SC dismisses plea to cancel Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu’s bail

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the Andhra Pradesh government's appeal, filed during Jagan Mohan Reddy's tenure as Chief Minister, seeking to cancel the bail of N Chandrababu Naidu in the Skill Development Corporation (SDC) scam case.

A two-judge bench of the apex court, led by Justice Bela M Trivedi and Justice Pankaj Mithal pronounced the order and dismissed the Andhra Pradesh government's appeal.

"We do not find any merit in the appeal of AP govt. Thereby, we dismiss it," the apex court said.

The Supreme Court bench was hearing an appeal by the Andhra Pradesh government against the High Court's 3 November 2023 order granting bail to Naidu in the SDC scam case.

Andhra Pradesh's Crime Investigation Department (CID) arrested Naidu on September 9, 2023. Naidu was accused of involvement in a 2015 fraud case during his tenure as Chief Minister, allegedly misappropriating SDC funds and causing a loss of Rs 300 crore to the state exchequer.

The TDP chief had contended before the Top court that the FIR (First Information Report) against him was registered without obtaining the prior approval of the competent authority in the scam case and, therefore, his arrest was illegal and malafide.

It is significant to note that Naidu has already secured regular bail from the Top Court in the SDC scam, till further orders.