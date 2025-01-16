WB CM Mamata suspends 12 doctors involved in medical negligence case resulting in death of pregnant woman

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said 12 doctors including the medical superintendent and six postgraduate trainee doctors of Midnapore Medical College and Hospital suspended for clear cases of medical negligence.

The CID has been asked to investigate the 12 doctors who were suspended by the state health department.

According to the chief minister, it was the negligence of the junior doctors that led to the death of a pregnant woman who was administered spurious saline from West Bengal pharmaceuticals.

The firm has already been blacklisted by the state government.

Senior health officials claimed that, according to the investigation, it was found that on the day of the surgery of the pregnant woman, a senior doctor went to a private nursing home for his practice instead of looking at the patient who had been shifted to the ICU.

The state government has provided Rs 5 lakh for the deceased victim’s relatives as compensation.

Meanwhile, a division bench of the Calcutta High Court, led by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharya, on Tuesday instructed not to use saline of Paschim Banga Pharmaceuticals Limited that was administered to the pregnant woman who died a few hours after administering saline.

The bench heard two public interest litigations (PILs) concerning the controversy over the use of banned Ringer’s Lactate saline at Midnapore Medical College and Hospital.