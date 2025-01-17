12 Indian nationals serving in Russian Army killed, 16 reported missing: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said that 16 Indian nationals serving in the Russian military have been reported missing, as communicated by Russian authorities. Additionally, 12 Indians who were part of the Russian armed forces have lost their lives.
Providing details, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "There have been 126 cases of Indian nationals serving in the Russian Army. Out of these, 96 individuals have been discharged and returned to India."
Of the remaining 30 individuals, 18 continue to serve in the Russian armed forces.
However, the whereabouts of 16 of these individuals remain unknown, with the Russian authorities categorizing them as "missing."
"We are in contact with the Russian side and are actively seeking the early release and repatriation of those who remain," Jaiswal added.