12 Indian nationals serving in Russian Army killed, 16 reported missing: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said that 16 Indian nationals serving in the Russian military have been reported missing, as communicated by Russian authorities. Additionally, 12 Indians who were part of the Russian armed forces have lost their lives.

Providing details, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "There have been 126 cases of Indian nationals serving in the Russian Army. Out of these, 96 individuals have been discharged and returned to India."