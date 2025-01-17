Judgement in R G Kar rape-murder case on January 18

KOLKATA: The much-awaited judgment in the rape and murder case of an on-duty doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, which sparked nationwide outrage and protests, is set to be delivered on Saturday.

Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police, was accused of committing the heinous crime against the postgraduate trainee doctor at the state-run hospital in north Kolkata on August 9 last year. The verdict will come 57 days after the trial commenced before Additional District and Sessions Judge Anirban Das at the Sealdah Court.