Judgement in R G Kar rape-murder case on January 18

KOLKATA: The much-awaited judgment in the rape and murder case of an on-duty doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, which sparked nationwide outrage and protests, is set to be delivered on Saturday.
Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police, was accused of committing the heinous crime against the postgraduate trainee doctor at the state-run hospital in north Kolkata on August 9 last year. The verdict will come 57 days after the trial commenced before Additional District and Sessions Judge Anirban Das at the Sealdah Court.
The Kolkata Police initially arrested Roy on August 10, a day after the doctor’s body was discovered in the seminar room of the hospital. Subsequently, the Calcutta High Court transferred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The CBI has sought the death penalty for Roy.
The in-camera trial began on November 12, during which 50 witnesses were examined. The trial concluded on January 9. The victim’s parents, alleging the involvement of other individuals in the crime, have filed an application seeking further investigation and expressed hope that all perpetrators will be arrested and brought to justice.
The gruesome crime led to widespread protests by junior doctors in Kolkata, demanding justice for the victim and better security measures at state-run hospitals. Members of civil society organized midnight rallies, dubbed "Reclaim the Night," to press for justice for the victim, who was referred to by pseudonyms such as "Abhaya" and "Tilottama" to protect her identity, as required by law.
Support for the victim extended beyond the medical fraternity. Fans of rival Kolkata football clubs East Bengal, Mohun Bagan, and Mohammedan Sporting also marched through the city, united in their demand for justice.
Opposition political parties, including the BJP and CPI(M), staged protests over the incident, but apolitical movements led by civil society were more prominent in demanding accountability.
The Supreme Court, which took suo motu cognizance of the case, formed a National Task Force (NTF) to recommend protocols for ensuring the safety of medical professionals nationwide. The NTF submitted its report to the apex court in November last year.