Rahul Gandhi to attend 'Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan' in Patna

PATNA: Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, will arrive in the state capital on Saturday to participate in the 'Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan' and a workers' meeting.
Preparations for the senior Congress leader’s visit have been completed, with Sadaquat Ashram, the headquarters of the Congress party, beautifully decorated for the occasion.
Bihar Congress President Akhilesh Prasad Singh stated that party workers are elated about their leader's visit to Patna. On Thursday, the Congress organised a meeting attended by prominent party leaders, including AICC in-charge Mohan Prakash and State President Akhilesh Prasad Singh.
Speaking to the media, Congress MLA Shakeel Ahmad Khan shared that party workers from across Bihar would gather in Patna for the various events, including the workers' conference and the 'Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan'.
The 'Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan', set to be held at Bapu Sabhagar, is part of a series of conclaves that Rahul Gandhi has been addressing nationwide.
These events aim to target the ruling BJP while highlighting the need to safeguard the Constitution. During his visit, Rahul Gandhi will also spend time at Sadaqat Ashram.
Sources within the Congress revealed that Rahul Gandhi plans to use the Patna event as a platform to send a political message to Dalits and OBCs in Bihar, a state set to hold elections later this year.
Additionally, he is scheduled to meet representatives of BPSC candidates who have been protesting against the question paper leak and demanding the cancellation of the examination.
After the workers' meeting, Rahul Gandhi is also expected to interact with organisations involved in social work, similar to the engagements he undertook during his 'Jodo Nyay Yatra'.
Meanwhile, BJP leader and Health Minister Mangal Pandey took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi's visit, remarking, “He keeps on roaming like this. But neither the public nor his party take notice. If he comes here tomorrow, factionalism will be seen in his party itself.”