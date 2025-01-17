Salima Tete, from bamboo sticks to Arjuna Award, first woman hockey player from Jharkhand

RANCHI: Salima Tete, who once practised with bamboo sticks in her childhood, has become the first woman hockey player from Jharkhand to receive the prestigious Arjuna Award. President Draupadi Murmu presented the honour to Salima, the captain of the Indian women’s hockey team, during the National Sports Awards ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday.

Earlier, in 1972, Olympian Michael Kindo was awarded the Arjuna Award, while Silvanus Dungdung and Sumrai Tete received the Major Dhyan Chand Award.

Salima’s journey in hockey has been one of resilience, as she overcame poverty and financial hardship to achieve success. The condition of her family home still highlights the struggles she has faced.

When Salima was part of the Indian women’s hockey team that competed in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, her village lacked a television. Following a report by The New Indian Express, the Prime Minister’s Office intervened, and the district administration installed a TV set and a set-top box at her home.