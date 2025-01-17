West Bengal: Medics begin 'cease work' to protest suspension of colleagues over death of pregnant woman

KOLKATA: A day after the West Bengal government suspended 12 doctors including six postgraduate trainees of the Midnapore Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) holding them responsible for the death of a woman after childbirth, all junior medics of the facility began an "indefinite complete cease work" on Friday morning.

The medics alleged that the decision of the state administration to suspend six junior doctors from the obstetrical-gynaecological (OBGN) and anaesthesia department was an attempt to divert attention from the corruption in the health department.

The cease work was to protest the move and in solidarity with the suspended colleagues, they said.

Incidentally, junior medics of the OBGN department at the MMCH began a complete cease work late Thursday night protesting the suspension.

"We the junior doctors have started indefinite complete cease work here at the MMCH protesting the suspension of our six colleagues at the OBGN and Anaesthesia departments following the death of a woman and critical condition of three others," one of the junior medics said.