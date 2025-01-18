Chhattisgarh liquor scam: ED calls its own affidavit ‘fishy’ in SC, disowns it

NEW DELHI: In a surprising turn of events in the Supreme Court on Friday, the Enforcement Directorate termed its own counter-affidavit “fishy” and sought to disown it.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan was hearing an appeal of Arun Pati Tripathi, an Indian telecom services officer, challenging the October 25, 2024 order of the Chhattisgarh High Court denying him bail in connection with the Chhattisgarh liquor scam.

“In this particular case, there is something hanky-panky as far as my department is concerned. Without consultation, a half-baked counter-affidavit has been filed even before we made an appearance,” Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju appearing for the ED made the startling submission to the SC bench.