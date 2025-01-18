Congress opposes Rajasthan govt decision to appoint outgoing Sarpanchs as gram panchayat administrators

JAIPUR: The Congress has strongly opposed the Rajasthan governments' decision to appoint outgoing Sarpanchs as administrators of Gram Panchayats.

The party alleges that the move violates constitutional provisions and delays democratic processes.

State Congress' Rajiv Gandhi Panchayati Raj Organization President, C.B. Yadav, has written to Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, urging the government to conduct timely Panchayat elections.

Yadav emphasised that the decision to delay elections contravenes Article 243-E of the Constitution and Section 95 of the Rajasthan Panchayati Raj Act, 1994.