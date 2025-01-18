Congress opposes Rajasthan govt decision to appoint outgoing Sarpanchs as gram panchayat administrators

JAIPUR: The Congress has strongly opposed the Rajasthan governments' decision to appoint outgoing Sarpanchs as administrators of Gram Panchayats.
The party alleges that the move violates constitutional provisions and delays democratic processes.
State Congress' Rajiv Gandhi Panchayati Raj Organization President, C.B. Yadav, has written to Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, urging the government to conduct timely Panchayat elections.
Yadav emphasised that the decision to delay elections contravenes Article 243-E of the Constitution and Section 95 of the Rajasthan Panchayati Raj Act, 1994.
"There is no provision in the Constitution or the Panchayati Raj Act that allows the extension of tenure or postponement of elections under any circumstances once the five-year term has ended," he stated.
On Thursday, the state government issued a notification appointing outgoing Sarpanchs as interim administrators for Gram Panchayats whose tenures are set to expire.
The tenure of 6,759 Gram Panchayats across Rajasthan is scheduled ends on January 17, 2024. According to official sources, the government studied similar models implemented in Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Uttarakhand before finalising the decision.
Legal advice was sought, and discussions were held with representatives from the Sarpanch Sangh, who reportedly agreed to the move.
The notification mandates district collectors to oversee the appointment of administrators and the formation of administrative committees in affected Panchayats. While Rajasthan has over 11,000 Gram Panchayats, their tenures do not end uniformly.
For instance, 704 Panchayats will see their tenure expire in March, while 3,847 will face the same in September-October.
The government claims the decision aims to synchronise the electoral process and ensure smooth administration in the interim.
However, the Congress remains critical, accusing the government of undermining democratic principles by delaying elections unnecessarily.
The issue has sparked a heated political debate, with calls for greater transparency and adherence to constitutional mandates in Panchayat governance.