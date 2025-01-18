First modern madrasa in Dehradun faces opposition before inauguration, amid concerns over traditional values

DEHRADUN: In Dehradun, the first modern madrasa in Uttarakhand, named after Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, is set to be inaugurated, but it has sparked significant opposition from several groups within the Muslim community.
These groups argue that the government is attempting to alter the fundamental essence of madrasas in the state, warning that any interference with the traditional structure of these educational institutions would be met with resistance.
"We urge the authorities not to interfere with the original structure of our educational institutions," the protesting groups stated, stressing the need to preserve the values traditionally associated with madrasas.
In an exclusive interview with The New Indian Express, Shadab Shams, Chairman of the Uttarakhand Waqf Board, clarified that the modern madrasa was developed at approximately 50 lakh rupees in a Muslim colony near the railway station.
Shams revealed that the project is part of a broader plan to establish 10 more similar madrasas across the state by the end of the year.
“This large madrasa, located in a prime area, is set to consolidate the educational environment in the region. All children studying in the surrounding madrasas will now be taught at this single location,” Shams explained, underscoring the aim of providing better educational opportunities for students.
However, Naeem Ahmed, President of the Muslim Seva Sangh, voiced strong concerns about the government’s approach to modernising madrasas. “If the essence of madrasas is altered in the name of modernization, we will challenge it in court without delay,” Ahmed said.
Ahmed also expressed his views on the curriculum, stating, “We are not opposed to teaching Sanskrit, the world’s oldest language, but Arabic and Urdu must also be prioritised in the curriculum.”
He questioned the government’s intentions: “Is it justifiable to inaugurate madrasas without addressing whether the modernisation includes playgrounds, smart classrooms, or the implementation of ICSE and CBSE curricula?”
Razia Baig, former president of the Uttarakhand Bar Council, added her voice to the debate, saying, “We have no objection to modernisation as long as the fundamental essence of madrasas is preserved. However, if these efforts are aimed at intimidating or controlling madrasas, we will not allow it to happen.”
The Uttarakhand Waqf Board currently oversees 117 madrasas throughout the state, contributing to a total of 419 registered institutions. However, estimates suggest that more than 800 madrasas may be operating illegally, with 190 already identified across various districts.