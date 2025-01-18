RG Kar case: Judgement shortly, all eyes on Sealdah court complex

KOLKATA: On a day charged with anticipation and trepidation, the Sealdah court complex in Kolkata stood at the centre of national attention as the clock ticked down to the judgement in the alleged rape-murder of an on-duty doctor of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital here.

The judgment, set to be delivered at 2:30 PM on Saturday by Judge Anirban Das in courtroom 210, has ignited widespread emotions, drawing lawyers, activists, doctors, and citizens to the bustling court premises.

The case involves the alleged rape and murder of a 28-year-old postgraduate medical trainee on August 9, whose lifeless body was discovered in a hospital seminar room.

Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer with Kolkata Police, was arrested the next day.

Investigators alleged that he acted alone, but the victim's family and junior doctors' groups suspected a wider conspiracy.

The crime sent shockwaves across the nation, triggering protests over workplace safety for medical professionals.