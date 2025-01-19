PM Modi government turned ease of doing business into unease: Congress

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Sunday criticized the Modi government, alleging that its "retrograde policies" have eroded investor confidence and transformed the ease of doing business into an "unease of doing business."

Ahead of the Union Budget, the opposition party called for urgent measures to eliminate "raid raj" and "tax terrorism." It also urged the government to protect Indian manufacturing jobs and implement policies to boost wages and purchasing power.

Congress General Secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, accused the government of failing to deliver on its promise to improve the ease of doing business. Instead, he claimed, private investment has plummeted to record lows, and numerous businesspersons have migrated abroad in the past decade.

"A byzantine, punitive, and arbitrary tax regime covering both GST and income tax – amounting to sheer tax terrorism – is now the greatest threat to India's prosperity and has contributed to an 'unease of doing business'," Ramesh said in a statement.