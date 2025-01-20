Don’t want compensation, want justice: RG Kar murder victim parents' first reaction after verdict

The family of the RG Kar Hospital murder victim expressed their desire for justice rather than compensation, following a court order directing the West Bengal government to pay Rs 17 lakh to them.

The family stated, “We don’t want compensation, we want justice,” as reported by news agency ANI after the court directed the West Bengal government to pay the compensation.

"Since the victim died while on duty in the hospital, her place of work, it is the responsibility of the state to pay compensation to the family of the doctor, Rs 10 lakh for the death and Rs 7 lakh for the rape," Additional District and Sessions Judge Anirban Das said.

The victim's father demanded the harshest punishment for the accused, vowing that their fight would continue both in the streets and in court.

"On Saturday, the judge stated that the harshest punishment would be given. We have full faith in the judge. Our fight will continue in the courts and on the streets," the father of the deceased doctor told ANI.

The family claiming that the investigation was done half-heartedly and several other culprits involved in the crime were shielded, they said they would move to the higher court seeking justice.

"We are shocked. How is this not the rarest of rare cases? An on-duty doctor was raped and murdered. We are dismayed. There was a larger conspiracy behind this crime," the mother told news agency PTI.