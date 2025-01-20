Court says not rarest of rare cases, RG Kar Hospital rape-murder convict Sanjay Roy gets life sentence

A Kolkata court sentenced Sanjoy Roy to life imprisonment on Monday for the rape and murder of an on-duty doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge Anirban Das, in Sealdah, had found Roy guilty on Saturday for the crime committed on August 9 last year, which led to widespread and prolonged protests across the country.

Judge Das said the crime did not fall under the "rarest of the rare" category as justification for not giving death penalty to the convict. The court imposed a fine of Rs 50,000.

The Court has also directed the state of West Bengal to pay a compensation of Rs 7 lakh to RG Kar the doctor's family, following Sanjay Roy's life sentence.

The sentence was passed after the judge heard the final statements of the convict and his counsels placed in self-defence as well as those of the victim's family, and the CBI.

Sanjay Roy, former civic volunteer with Kolkata Police, brought to court for sentence amid tight security.

(Further details awaited)