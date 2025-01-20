Kalpana Soren likely to be appointed as JMM's vice president

RANCHI: Gandey MLA and CM Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren is likely to be appointed as the Vice President of the party during the convention to be held in April this year.

Also, Kalpana might be vested with the responsibility of strengthening the organisation.

The convention will mark JMM's remarkable victory in the Assembly elections. JMM had won 34 seats.

Representatives from Bihar, Assam, Odisha, Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu will also attend the convention this time, a party functionary said.