Kalpana Soren likely to be appointed as JMM's vice president

RANCHI: Gandey MLA and CM Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren is likely to be appointed as the Vice President of the party during the convention to be held in April this year.
Also, Kalpana might be vested with the responsibility of strengthening the organisation.
The convention will mark JMM's remarkable victory in the Assembly elections. JMM had won 34 seats.
Representatives from Bihar, Assam, Odisha, Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu will also attend the convention this time, a party functionary said.
"JMM's last convention in 2021 was held in a simple manner due to COVID-19 pandemic. However, this year, it will be held in a large scale to increase the party's influence in other states as well,” party functionary added.
It is yet to be decided if the convention will take place in Ranchi or Dumka.
As a star campaigner, Kalpana Soren addressed more than 100 rallies during the Assembly polls in Jharkhand, which led to INDIA bloc victory.
"She has already proved herself by aiding the party to mark a landslide victory during the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls. Kalpana Soren deserves an important responsibility in the party. Hence, the party is mulling to give her the responsibility of strengthening the organisation,” said a party functionary requesting anonymity.
Earlier, Kalpana Soren was appointed as the Chairperson of the Women and Child Development Committee by Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto.
Various committees were formed under the procedure and working rules of the Jharkhand Assembly. Over 25 committees of the Assembly were also reorgainsed by the Speaker.
Notably, Kalpana Soren was projected as JMM's leader during the concluding ceremony of ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ for the first time on March 17, 2024.
She provided the slogan -- Jharkhand Jhukega Nahin – India Rukega Nahi --(Jharkhand will not bow down – India will not stop).
After announcing her entry into active politics, Kalpana contested the by-election from Gandey seat and later retained the seat during the Assembly polls.
She is said to have been taking almost all key decisions in the party.